Toggle navigation
ALT 98.7 - LA's New Alternative
ALT 98.7 - LA's New Alternative
The Woody Show
Show Blog
The Woody Show Podcast
DJs
Marty
Harms
Jake Dill
Sixx Sense W/Nikki Sixx
Ashlee
Ben
Hudson
Complete Control Radio
Close To Home
Music
Playlist
Obligatory End of Year Countdown
Altimate December 2 Remember Concert Series
Music Discovery
Music Discovery Panel
#ALT987Penthouse
Artist In Residence
Concert Calendar
Win & More
Photos
The List
Win tickets to Crossroads of the West!
Search, Find, And Win $100 From CA Lottery!
Win a $1,500 giftcard from Mercedes-Benz!
Contact Us
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
The Naked & Famous at ALT 98.7 Penthouse (1/19/17) (PAIR)
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Listen Now Thru The New Year For Your Top ALTernative Songs Of All-Time!
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
See The Naked and Famous at ALT 98.7’s Penthouse on the Southwest Sound Stage!
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Listen Now Thru The New Year For Your Top ALTernative Songs Of All-Time!
Listen to "Broken Halo" Now!
Keep Up With Us On Facebook!
The iHeart80s Party returns Jan. 28th in the SF Bay Area!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12:00am - 6:30am
Amazon's Alexa Gone Wild!
What Can You Learn in One Year?
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
My Top 5 of 2016
The Subliminal Message of the Night 12/30
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
This INSANE Cheese Snack Will Leave You Drooling
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Caught Cheating on Girlfriend Prank Goes Horribly Wrong
Dog in a Snow Maze
VR Game That Makes You More Powerful The Drunker You Get
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
x
See Full Playlist
ALT 98.7
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played