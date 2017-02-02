Toggle navigation
ALT 98.7 - LA's New Alternative
ALT 98.7 - LA's New Alternative
The Woody Show
The Woody Show
The Woody Show Podcast
DJs
Marty
Harms
Jake Dill
Sixx Sense W/Nikki Sixx
Ashlee
Ben
Hudson
tobi.
Complete Control Radio
Close To Home
On Air Schedule
Music
Playlist
Music Discovery
#ALT987Penthouse
Artist In Residence
Concert Calendar
Photos
Connect
Contact Us
Mailing List
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
iHeartRadio Communities
Employment Opportunities
Advertise With Us
Contests
Crossroads of the West
CITY OF THE DAY: Barns Courtney at the El Rey Theatre (5/9)
Portugal. The Man at Hollywood Palladium (7/25)
Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland® Resort (3/3) (4-pack)
Enter For Your Chance To WIN Two VIP Tickets To Air Style Festival In LA!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Enter For A Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Twenty One Pilots!
Can You Match The Tattoo To The Rock Star?
Watch Ravey Fly Like Harry Potter!
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Hear "Down" by Marian Hill All Week on ALT 98.7!
ALT’s Close to Home Artist in January – The Shelters
Listen To Win Free Movie Tickets From Atom Tickets!
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
trending
Weird News
Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts
Recently Played
Trending
Sike: Dave Grohl Isn't Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At 2017 Grammys
Weird News
Babysitter Finds Ingenious Way To Carry Baby
Weird News
Tattoo Artist Under Fire For What He Did To His Cat
WTF!? News
Mint Worker Who Smuggled Gold in Butt Sentenced
Weird News
Conn. Pastor Accused of Not-So-Holy Crime
Weird News
New Mom Dies in Fire, but Saves Her Newborn
Weird News
Man's Daily Vodka Intake Calcified His Pancreas
Weird News
Girl's Messy Room Leaves Her Horribly Injured
station promotions
Win on The List!
Best Friends Animal Society
earlier today
Jake Dill
Boy Finds Rattlesnakes in Toilet!
Jake Dill
World Indoor Sky Diving Championships are CRAZY!
Jake Dill
Taser Ball is a Sport
Jake Dill
The Football One Sheet You Need for the Game
Harms
Here's Your First Look at Stranger Things Season 2
events
Friday, February 3
Capital One At The Americana At Brand In Glendale!
The Americana at Brand
10:00 am
Wednesday, February 15
Twenty One Pilots
Honda Center
12:00 am
Thursday, February 16
Twenty One Pilots
Honda Center
12:00 am
See All Events
ALT 98.7 instagram
Follow us
@ALT987fm
for more photos and inside info!
See Full Playlist
ALT 98.7
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from ALT 98.7 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.